Sam Winnall sidelined for Doncaster clash but could return for weekend

Oxford still have a lengthy injury list ahead of the visit of Doncaster.

James Henry, Sam Long, Marcus McGuane, John Mousinho and Sam Winnall are all currently on the sidelines.

Winnall, who suffered an ankle injury at the end of last month, could return in next Saturday’s home match against Blackpool.

Cameron Brannagan and Mide Shodipo were patched up to face Hull on Saturday despite carrying knocks.

Rovers have lost winger Jon Taylor for the rest of the season.

Taylor limped off with an ankle ligament injury against Portsmouth a fortnight ago.

Josh Sims, Omar Bogle and John Bostock will also miss out, although the latter pair could be fit by the weekend.

Scott Robertson will be assessed after going off against Northampton on Saturday with a toe injury.