No fresh concerns for Cardiff ahead of Stoke clash

Cardiff should have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Stoke on Tuesday.

The Bluebirds slipped to a last-gasp defeat at home to Watford at the weekend but Mick McCarthy’s side remain in the play-off hunt.

Perry Ng returned from a knock to start against the Hornets, while Jordi Osei-Tutu could come into contention after working with the Under-23s.

Lee Tomlin (groin) remains on the sidelines.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill may look to ring the changes.

He was left disappointed with the performance of his side in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough.

Sam Vokes could be in contention after missing the Boro game following a knock on the training ground.

Sam Clucas (hernia surgery), James McClean (foot) and Morgan Fox (hamstring) will be missing once again, along with long-term absentees Tyrese Campbell and Nathan Collins.