Government requests more time to review new Everton stadium application

Everton will have to wait for the green light to start work on a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock as the Government has asked for more time to review proposals.

The project was granted planning permission by Liverpool City Council last month but, due to its scale, the office of the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick was given 21 days to look at the details.

With that timescale due to expire on Wednesday an extension has been asked for.

“Liverpool City Council have been informed by the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government that the Secretary of State has requested more time to consider the resolution to approve Everton Football Club’s planning application to build a new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock,” said a Liverpool City Council spokesman.

“This instruction has been accepted in accordance with national planning law.”