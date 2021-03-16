Wycombe without injured full-back Jordan Obita for Barnsley visit

Wycombe will be without Jordan Obita for the visit of Barnsley.

The full-back has had a scan on the ankle injury he suffered at the end of last month.

The injury is not as serious as first feared but Obita will still be out for a few weeks.

Winger David Wheeler will be assessed after missing Saturday’s win over Preston.

In-form Barnsley have no new injury concerns following their 3-2 win over Bournemouth.

Liam Kitching is still missing due to the groin problem which has delayed his debut.

But fellow defender Aapo Halme was fit enough to return as an unused substitute against the Cherries and should be involved again.

The Tykes could equal a club record of 12 matches without defeat in the Championship, and match their record tally of nine away wins in a season at this level.