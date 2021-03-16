Rangers fans ‘fully aligned’ with club’s ‘stay at home’ messages for Celtic game

Rangers claim their fans are “fully aligned” with their stay-at-home messages ahead of Sunday’s scheduled Celtic Park trip.

The club held talks with groups on Tuesday morning amid uncertainty over whether the Scottish Premiership encounter will go ahead.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for ongoing messages from both Celtic and Rangers before a final decision is taken in the coming days.

The game was put into jeopardy after thousands of Rangers fans breached lockdown rules to gather and celebrate their title victory earlier this month, with the club’s response criticised by the Scottish Government.

The newly crowned Scottish champions wrote on their Twitter account: “Rangers can confirm that we met with supporters groups and key influencers this morning, in relation to the Old Firm game at Parkhead on Sunday.

“We are very pleased that our support is fully aligned on our messaging which has been underlined by both our manager and captain over the weekend.

“Stay at home. Stay safe. Support the NHS. Support #RangersFC.”

A Celtic delegation including skipper Scott Brown met with health officials on Monday for a briefing on Scotland’s position in the pandemic.

Brown said on Monday: “We know it has been so difficult for our fans not being part of matches, but they have done brilliantly throughout the pandemic.

“Our supporters have been great in sticking to the guidelines, even after we have won the league and another treble, so we just need more of the same.”