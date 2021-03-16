Lewis Grabban should be back for Forest

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban could be in contention for a start against Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich.

The 33-year-old made his comeback as a substitute against Reading at the weekend after three weeks out with a hamstring problem.

Winger Joe Lolley sustained a hamstring injury on Saturday and has ruled himself out of the rest of the season.

Midfielder Harry Arter, out since January with a calf injury, is doubtful having come off early as a precaution in an Under-23 game on Monday, while defender Joe Worrall is still absent with a cracked rib.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke does not have any new injury problems to contend with following the weekend win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Lukas Rupp has a minor problem but is expected to recover.

Forward Adam Idah may yet require surgery on a hernia problem and has joined defender Sam Byram (hamstring) and goalkeepers Orjan Nyland (back) and Michael McGovern (knee) on the sidelines.

Josh Martin has not played since the end of January due to a toe problem while midfielder Marco Stiepermann continues to build up match fitness following his recovery from the Epstein-Barr virus.