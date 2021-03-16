Jake Eastwood injury blow for Grimsby

Grimsby goalkeeper Jake Eastwood looks set to be out for around a month with an injury sustained in training so will miss the visit of Tranmere.

Club captain James McKeown will continue to deputise having kept a clean sheet on Saturday but left-back Joe Bunney is doubtful having missed the weekend draw with Colchester.

Defenders Sam Habergham (hip) and Mattie Pollock (groin) are unlikely to return while on-loan Ipswich forward Idris El Mizouni (hamstring) is not likely to play again this season.

Midfielders Max Wright and Sean Scannell are also sidelined through injury.

Tranmere manager Keith Hill has to lift his players following their Wembley disappointment in the Papa John’s Trophy against Sunderland on Sunday.

Midfielder Otis Khan looks set to continue deputising for the injured Lee O’Connor.

Striker James Vaughan faces a long spell out having undergone surgery on a knee injury.

Sid Nelson has missed the last five matches with an injury picked up against Carlisle on February 23, while fellow defender Kyle Hayde is battling his way back from a thigh injury.