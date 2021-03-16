Tuesday, March 16th 2021 Show Links
Sheffield United and Southampton fined by FA after incident at Bramall Lane

by Press Association
March 16 2021, 4.05pm
Tempers flared at the end of Southampton’s win at Sheffield United (Lee Smith/PA)
Sheffield United and Southampton have been fined £20,000 each by the Football Association following their flare-up at Bramall Lane.

The clubs were charged for a breach of FA rule E20 after tempers boiled over late on in Saints’ 2-0 win on March 6.

The incident came in the first of three minutes added on when United midfielder John Fleck fouled Southampton forward Che Adams.

Fleck was shown a yellow card for the challenge, checked by VAR, but Saints’ players surrounded referee Paul Tierney demanding more, with Blades striker Oli McBurnie and Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard booked for their reactions.

The FA said: “Both clubs admitted failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 90th minute and accepted the standard penalty.”

