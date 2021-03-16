New Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer prepares for Reading clash

Birmingham host Reading on Wednesday night in Lee Bowyer’s first match in charge since replacing Aitor Karanka, who stepped down as head coach on Tuesday evening.

Bowyer was heavily linked with the St Andrew’s outfit after resigning as Charlton manager on Monday.

Birmingham are 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table, three points clear of 22nd-placed Rotherham, who have four games in hand over them.

They have won only three of their last 19 league matches, with Saturday’s 3-0 home loss to Bristol City the 12th defeat in that sequence.

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic looks set to have the same group of players to choose from as he did for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

The Royals have had Michael Morrison, Ovie Ejaria, Andy Rinomhota, John Swift and Felipe Araruna sidelined.

Paunovic said after the Forest match that it did not look like any of those would feature before the international break, with an assessment to be made ahead of Wednesday’s contest.

Fifth-placed Reading won each of their previous three games prior to Saturday’s draw.