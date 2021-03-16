Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Sweden recall after five years – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Zlatan’s back.

Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings had a laugh on the radio.

Which teammate would you swap looks with? 🤔Can you explain the offside rule using sausages? 🌭@Wolves captain Conor Coady & @England teammate & @AVFCOfficial defender @OfficialTM_3 were on fantastic form answering silly questions with @Scott_Mills & @Chris_Stark ⚽️😂 pic.twitter.com/Fi9sbPxd8x — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) March 16, 2021

Ryan Reynolds put Rob McElhenney in his place.

Happy birthday to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Theo Walcott.

🥳 | HBD, DCL! Our number 9️⃣ is 2️⃣4️⃣ today. 💙@CalvertLewin14 🦋 pic.twitter.com/gELyF1gaIr — Everton (@Everton) March 16, 2021 Debut goals 😍 Happy birthday, @CalvertLewin14! pic.twitter.com/z7SZUIOPem — England (@England) March 16, 2021 Our number 3️⃣2️⃣ turns 3️⃣2️⃣! Join us in wishing one of our own, @theowalcott, a very happy birthday! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/aljZM4rpBD — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 16, 2021 The youngest-ever player to score a #ThreeLions hat-trick 🙌 Happy birthday, @theowalcott! pic.twitter.com/8YaYu24NfK — England (@England) March 16, 2021

Manchester City, Liverpool and Burnley rolled back the years.

25 YEARS Since that iconic goal from Georgi Kinkladze against Southampton at Maine Road ✨ ⚽️ #OnThisDay 1996🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/rIYHBFBZBS — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 16, 2021 Mesmeric! 💫 pic.twitter.com/5EnB2mDatD — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 16, 2021 One of Anfield’s greatest ever nights 🤩#OnThisDay in 1977, David Fairclough scored one of the most iconic goals in Liverpool history ✊ pic.twitter.com/URgXfIMpVG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 16, 2021 OTD | Today marks 1⃣9⃣ years since Paul Gascoigne joined Stan Ternent's Burnley side. 💫#OnThisDay | #UTC pic.twitter.com/GJdw7uFPV9 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 16, 2021

Ronald Koeman hailed Lionel Messi’s latest achievement.

Equaling the amazing accomplishment of Xavi with the most Barça appearances of all time: congratulations Leo! 👍 #Messi767–Igualando el increíble record de Xavi como el jugador del Barça con más partidos jugados. Felicidades Leo! 👍 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/z2ZhK95Rqa — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) March 16, 2021

Landmark test at Hamilton. Phoenix Nights fans will enjoy.

#CovidTesting Goalie coach Brian Potter has just become the 2500th player / staff here at Accies to be Covid tested this season, at a cost of £225,000 (and rising!) Cignpost Diagnostics in attendance as always pic.twitter.com/eRUY65hlKb — Hamilton Accies FC (@acciesfc) March 16, 2021

Positive vibes from Michail Antonio.

All starts with a positive mindset and hard work, what you’re after will follow 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/tDfUrycTzd — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) March 16, 2021

Michael Owen had his eyes on another racecourse.

While everyone fusses over Cheltenham, Lincoln Park strolls home at Southwell😂 Great training performance #TeamMHS and well done @TomDascombe @RKingscote and @GaryDewhurst The flat season is only round the corner😝 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) March 16, 2021

Cricket

A major milestone for Eoin Morgan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket)

The banter was flowing between Ben Stokes and Paul Collingwood!

Ben Stokes (Instagram Story)

Virat Kohli produced a sublime knock.

Genius @imVkohli !! Of all the great players he is the most pleasing on the eye … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 16, 2021

Graeme Swann mocked Jos Buttler’s shy at the stumps!

How did that miss? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/S21DDHWRhz — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 16, 2021

And Lancashire praised Buttler’s career-best 83.

Stuart Broad asked a valid question.

Win the Toss & win the game? Or are the Toss winners just consistently playing better? #ENGvIND Match 1 England toss win ✅ Match 2 India toss win ✅ Match 3 England toss win ✅ — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 16, 2021

A positive injury update from Adam Lyth.

Boxing

Carl Frampton was made to feel welcome in Dubai.

Nice welcome to Dubai last night pic.twitter.com/B9LkWeFYA5 — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) March 16, 2021

Formula One

McLaren turned back the clock.

Sunshine & smiles. 🏆🇦🇺#OnThisDay in 2008, Lewis Hamilton drove the MP4-23 to victory at a stiflingly hot #AusGP in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/EJgkqTK3Zr — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 16, 2021

F1 looked at Fernando Alonso’s career in numbers ahead of his return to the sport.

Basketball

James Harden celebrated Brooklyn Nets’ win over rivals New York Knicks.

Rugby League

Shaun Wane was excited.

I cannot wait for this… https://t.co/HOk6FgGpOc — Shaun Wane (@Shaun_waney) March 16, 2021

Darts

A big day for Lisa Ashton.

🌹𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗧𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗦 𝗟𝗘𝗪𝗜𝗦! Lisa Ashton defeats Adrian Lewis 6-3 to reach the last 16 at Players Championship 5! 'The Lancashire Rose' has now equalled her best performance in a Players Championship event. pic.twitter.com/8k7ahNptvW — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 16, 2021

Bittersweet!