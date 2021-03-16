Tuesday, March 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Sweden recall after five years – Tuesday’s sporting social

by Press Association
March 16 2021, 6.31pm
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (left), Conor Coady (centre) and Tyrone Mings (Mike Egerton/Nick Potts/Jon Super/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 16.

Football

Zlatan’s back.

Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings had a laugh on the radio.

Ryan Reynolds put Rob McElhenney in his place.

Happy birthday to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Theo Walcott.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Burnley rolled back the years.

Ronald Koeman hailed Lionel Messi’s latest achievement.

Landmark test at Hamilton. Phoenix Nights fans will enjoy.

Positive vibes from Michail Antonio.

Michael Owen had his eyes on another racecourse.

Cricket

A major milestone for Eoin Morgan.

The banter was flowing between Ben Stokes and Paul Collingwood!

Ben Stokes (Instagram Story)
Virat Kohli produced a sublime knock.

Graeme Swann mocked Jos Buttler’s shy at the stumps!

And Lancashire praised Buttler’s career-best 83.

Stuart Broad asked a valid question.

A positive injury update from Adam Lyth.

Boxing

Carl Frampton was made to feel welcome in Dubai.

Formula One

McLaren turned back the clock.

F1 looked at Fernando Alonso’s career in numbers ahead of his return to the sport.

Basketball

James Harden celebrated Brooklyn Nets’ win over rivals New York Knicks.

Rugby League

Shaun Wane was excited.

Darts

A big day for Lisa Ashton.

Bittersweet!