Scott Fraser snatches MK Dons late win over Plymouth

Scott Fraser’s late penalty earned MK Dons a 2-1 win over Plymouth at Stadium MK.

Plymouth started well and came close nine minutes in when Niall Ennis rounded Andrew Fisher before playing in Luke Jephcott, whose shot was saved before his rebounded header went over.

MK Dons took the lead on 22 minutes when Cameron Jerome headed home from Matthew Sorinola’s left-footed cross at the far post for his fourth assist in two games and Jerome’s 15th goal of the season.

Jerome almost doubled the advantage 15 minutes later when his powerful strike on the half-volley was parried by Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Plymouth piled on the pressure early in the second half and made it pay with an equaliser in the 61st minute.

A ball from the right was squared to Conor Grant and his powerful long-range strike went in off the post.

But Dons grabbed a late winner from the spot after a handball, with Fraser burying the spot-kick in the bottom-left corner.