Salford’s stuttering play-off push dented again after draw with Colchester

Draw specialists Salford suffered another frustrating night at The Peninsula Stadium as a determined Colchester ground out a goalless draw.

The U’s had the best opening of a dreadful first half, Callum Harriott whipping a free kick in to captain Harry Pell who headed over.

The home side resorted to hopeful long balls with frustrated co-owners Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs watching on alongside Roy Keane.

Former Manchester United striker James Wilson fired wide with the Ammies’ only real chance before the break.

The U’s have not scored in their last nine away games and rarely looked like ending that run, while Salford’s promotion momentum has tailed off badly with just one win in their last seven.

The home side did improve after half-time, Jason Lowe heading wide from Ibou Touray’s cross before Touray himself hooked over the bar after good work from Wilson.

Boss Richie Wellens looked to top scorer Ian Henderson and playmaker Ash Hunter for the last half hour but Colchester came closest to a winner when first Harriott and then Noah Chilvers were denied by Vaclav Hladky.