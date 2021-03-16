Donovan Wilson on target as leaders Sutton beat Chesterfield

Sutton extended their lead at the top of the National League to six points after beating play-off chasing Chesterfield 1-0.

Donovan Wilson netted his second goal in as many games to secure Sutton a seventh win in eight unbeaten matches.

Wilson forced Grant Smith into an early save, while Gavin Gunning headed wide for Chesterfield.

Wilson beat Smith in the 35th minute, making no mistake after he was played through.

Sutton were unfortunate not to extend their lead as Omar Bugiel hit the post from a narrow angle.

Chesterfield were denied an equaliser late on when Dean Bouzanis produced a fine save to deny Curtis Weston, as the Spireites’ five-match winning run at home ended.