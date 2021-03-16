Eastleigh’s play-off push dented as they are held by 10-man Wrexham

Eastleigh missed the chance to move into the National League play-off positions after drawing 2-2 at 10-man Wrexham.

Joe Tomlinson opened the scoring for the Spitfires in the 11th minute, drilling a screamer past Christian Dibble.

Wrexham forward Dior Angus was denied by a fine save from Joe McDonnell before the hosts levelled on the stroke of half-time through Reece Hall-Johnson.

The hosts suffered a nightmare first three minutes to the second half as they were reduced to 10 men before going 2-1 behind.

Fiacre Kelleher received a second yellow card for a foul on Abdulai Bell-Baggie and, shortly after, Tomlinson scored from the penalty spot following a handball in the box.

However, Wrexham responded in the 71st minute courtesy of Kwame Thomas, who converted his ninth goal of the season at the back post.

Tempers flared on the touchline late on as Wrexham boss Dean Keates and Eastleigh assistant manager Jason Bristow were shown red cards after an altercation.