Charlton claim comeback victory over Bristol Rovers to move sixth in League One

Charlton came from two goals down to edge a 3-2 Sky Bet League One victory over Bristol Rovers at The Valley, giving caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson three points in his first game in charge and moving into the play-off places.

The visitors took the lead after 18 minutes when Ian Maatsen felled Jonah Ayunga inside the Addicks penalty area, leaving Rovers skipper Luke Leahy to convert the resulting spot-kick.

Their second came after 32 minutes when the hosts gave the ball away and Ed Upson drove a distance effort past goalkeeper Ben Amos.

Charlton responded just one minute later when Andrew Shinnie chested down a loose ball and found the far bottom corner, before Jake Forster-Caskey curled in a free-kick three minutes before the break to bring the home team back on level terms.

The Reds then snatched victory in the 84th minutes when Conor Washington tapped in his own headed effort after it bounced back off the post.

Rovers goalkeeper Joe Day was sent off in stoppage-time after preventing Chuks Aneke from breaking away in search of a match-sealing fourth to leave the visitors just one point above the relegation zone.