Mark Robinson unhappy with AFC Wimbledon’s second-half display against Wigan

Mark Robinson was left bemused by AFC Wimbledon’s lack of second-half control as Wigan claimed a 1-1 draw at Plough Lane.

Jamie Proctor’s composed opener on the hour was harsh on a Dons side that spurned a number of opportunities.

George Dobson deservedly drew them level but manager Robinson was left to ponder why his side needed to fight back.

“I don’t know how we can come out in the first 10 minutes of the second half and be so passive and let them control the game leading up to their goal. That’s what I’m interested in at the moment,” he said.

“There’s some positives, but we can’t keep conceding the goals that we’re conceding. There are two or three things going on that just can’t go on and I thought we’d got rid of that to be honest. It’s just basic stuff.

“I don’t think it was a great performance tonight. Maybe we carried a little bit more of a threat but I just have to look at things and reflect.

“Every game’s a big game and the positive is I know we can take points wherever we go. We have no fear wherever we go but we just have to turn these one-point games into three points.

“We have to turn these draws into wins as soon as possible, and we were hoping to do that because drawing games isn’t going to get us out of it.”

The Dons started the game on top but a half-time stalemate left them frustrated.

And they were punished when Viv Solomon-Otabor’s deep cross was superbly brought down by Dan Gardner.

Despite having a sight at goal himself, he opted to tee up Proctor, who was the epitome of calmness.

Wimbledon got their reward when Dobson headed home from Ryan Longman’s cross, forcing a draw Wigan caretaker manager Leam Richardson was not complaining about.

“It’s probably a fair result. Myself and the lads weren’t happy with the first half, where we didn’t do the ugly stuff if you like, but second half we came out a different outfit,” he said.

“There wasn’t much rhythm to the game. It’s a tight pitch and Wimbledon ask you questions and you have to deal with them. Their physicality as well, out wide they’re a threat and you have to match that.

“We created enough chances going forward and we’re disappointed to concede like we did after going 1-0 up.

“In patches in the second half I thought we imposed ourselves and the lads are growing with each other every game.

“We have our own criteria to be at the top of this mini league (at the bottom) and this point moves us to the top of that with a thoroughly deserved draw.”