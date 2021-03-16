Fleetwood continue progress under Simon Grayson with win over Ipswich

Fleetwood extended their impressive run under Simon Grayson as they saw off League One play-off hopefuls Ipswich 2-0.

Callum Connolly and Gerard Garner were on target for the hosts as they stretched their unbeaten run to six matches.

Fleetwood went in front in the ninth minute when skipper Connolly rose highest to head home direct from James Hill’s long throw-in.

Minutes later Sam Finley almost made it two when he fired narrowly wide from 20 yards, before Garner saw a deflected shot divert just off target as the hosts dominated the early stages.

Ipswich finally grabbed a foothold in the game and Kayden Jackson flicked a low cross from Gwion Edwards into the side-netting.

Garner forced Tomas Holy into a fine save just before the break.

Kyle Vassell twice went close to doubling Fleetwood’s lead in the early stages of the second period.

The second goal arrived in the 57th minute as Garner fired home left-footed from 18 yards after meeting Vassell’s tidy pass.

Ipswich sub Stephen Ward went closest to halving the deficit when he was thwarted by a brilliant Alex Cairns save.