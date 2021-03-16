Maidenhead stun stuttering Torquay in 4-1 win

Nathan Blissett’s brace helped Maidenhead on the way to an impressive 4-1 National League win against his former club Torquay.

Josh Coley rocked the third-placed visitors just six minutes into Tuesday’s clash at York Road.

Blissett extended Maidenhead’s advantage shortly before the break and added another in the early stages of the second period.

Danilo Orsi made it four in the 55th minute, with Scott Boden scoring a consolation penalty at the death for Torquay.