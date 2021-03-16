Notts County fight back to draw with Boreham Wood

Notts County striker Inih Effiong came back to haunt his former club Boreham Wood with a late penalty to secure a 2-2 National League draw on Tuesday night.

The hosts started strong and Tyrone Marsh smashed Kabongo Tshimanga’s assist home from 20 yards out in the opening minute to hand them an early lead.

Notts County almost hit back straight away but Kyle Wootton could not get his header on target before Mark Ellis fired the ball just wide of the far post as they looked for a response either side of a chance from Corey Whitely at the other end.

Tshimanga doubled the Wood’s lead 10 minutes after the break with a cool left-footed finish.

But Michael Doyle reduced the deficit after 75 minutes with a scrappy goal before former Boreham Wood forward Effiong netted an 88th-minute equaliser from the penalty spot after a handball on the line as the home side recorded their fourth straight draw.