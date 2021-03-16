Simon Grayson reflects on ‘great performance’ as Fleetwood run goes on

Simon Grayson revealed opposite number Paul Cook had saluted his in-form team after Fleetwood beat Ipswich 2-0.

A goal in each half dented the visitors’ play-off hopes on a night when the hosts extended their impressive unbeaten run to six League One games.

“We were really good tonight, and really positive throughout,” said Fleetwood boss Grayson, whose side have also kept four consecutive clean sheets.

“It was a quick start from us and we got into Ipswich’s faces, and we just didn’t allow them to settle.

“They’ve got really good players all over the pitch, players who will hurt you if you allow them time and space. We just didn’t allow them to do that, though.

“When we had possession of the ball we were composed and used it really well.

“Overall it was a really good performance, both collectively as a team and individually.

“Paul Cook was probably quite right after the game when he said to me that it could have been three or four-nil to us.

“If it had been I don’t think many people who witnessed the game will have had too many complaints.

“We mixed our game up well and our defensive unit was immense from start to finish.

“The front two were a real handful as well – overall it was a great performance from the lads.”

Fleetwood broke the deadlock after only nine minutes when skipper Callum Connolly headed smartly past Tomas Holy.

Gerard Garner and Sam Finley also went close as the hosts enjoyed the better of the first half.

Youngster Garner sealed victory with an excellent finish just before the hour mark.

Ipswich boss Cook held his hands up after his side dropped out of the play-off places.

Cook said: “The last thing supporters need to hear from me are adjectives that can describe a really difficult night, but it was a really poor performance.

“You can say so many things, but to say we’re disappointed is a big understatement. To say we’ve got to be better is a given.

“I spoke to the players after the game and said exactly that – we just have to be better.

“To play for this club you do have to carry a bit more weight on your shoulders, because people want to beat us as a big club, in a way it’s no different to those at Sunderland probably, and no different to the Pompey lads.

“If you dip short on performance, though, you’ll get beat, and we’ve found that out here.

“I just think tonight we got beat fair and square.

“We were second best all over the pitch, and sometimes you’ve just got to take that as a manager.”