Naive Oldham need to work on game management – boss Keith Curle

Boss Keith Curle admitted “naive” Oldham need to work on their game management as an injury-time equaliser meant they were forced to settle for a point in a 1-1 League Two draw at Scunthorpe.

Although coming somewhat against the run of play, Alfie McCalmont’s sweetly-struck shot from the edge of the box three minutes into the second half looked to have secured Curle a first win in charge of the Latics – a week after he was confirmed as Harry Kewell’s successor.

But the Iron threw caution to the wind in the final quarter and were rewarded for their pressure when substitute Jordan Hallam slid in to volley home from close range three minutes into stoppage-time.

“We started the game well and caused them problems but after going in front, I thought we became a little bit naive with regards to our shape and our understanding,” Curle said.

“After we scored the goal our game plan went out of the window – we didn’t ask for, or get hold of the ball, or play with any confidence.

“We looked like a team that was hanging on when we actually had some good opportunities to get possession of the ball.

“It’s about being able to handle and manage a game when you’re in front. It might be that as a team we haven’t been used to that this season, but it’s something we’ve got get used to.

“Give Scunthorpe credit because they put pressure on us, but we were masters of our own downfall.”

Scunthorpe’s Devarn Green, Alex Gilliead and Junior Brown all had efforts saved by Latics goalkeeper Laurie Walker in a first half the hosts dominated.

They asked more questions than the visitors in the second period too, although had yet to get back into their stride when on-loan Leeds youngster McCalmont fired in his sixth goal of the campaign.

When Green saw a shot on the turn in the 73rd minute crash against the crossbar – after another couple of earlier smart stops by Walker – it looked like it would not be the Iron’s night.

Yet just when it looked like they had run out of time, Brown swung over a deep cross from the left and Hallam stole in to finish from close range.

“At times we lack a little bit of quality and belief, but we’ll always keep going until the end,” Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox said.

“It was a battling performance though we didn’t really get at them until the second half.

“After half-time I went out expecting us to push them harder but we conceded from a sloppy set play, which unsettled us a bit.

“We lost our shape and players went into doing what they wanted, rather than what the team needed for a bit.

“We knew they’d try to play out and in the last 25 minutes we pressed higher up the pitch and picked up the second balls.

“We scored one and were unlucky not to get another.”