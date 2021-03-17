England defender Demi Stokes extends Manchester City stay

England defender Demi Stokes has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City.

The new deal will keep the 29-year-old left-back at the club until summer 2023.

Stokes, who has won 58 caps for England, joined City in January 2015 and has gone on to help the club win six trophies, including one Women’s Super League title, three Women’s FA Cups and two League Cups.

📰 We're delighted that @DemiStokes has signed a new contract until 2023! 💙 Tap for the full story 👇 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 17, 2021

“I’m so pleased to have signed a new deal,” she told mancity.com.

“I don’t take any contract renewal for granted, but especially right now, I’m very grateful and fortunate to have the opportunity to continue my journey here with this amazing team.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of Manchester City and in my mind, I didn’t want to be anywhere but here – this club is home for me, and it was an easy decision to extend my stay.”

Demi Stokes has won six trophies with Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

Manager Gareth Taylor said: “We’re delighted to see Demi commit her immediate future to Manchester City as she’s been a big part of the Club’s successes over the past six years.”