Steven Gerrard sends best wishes to ‘iconic figure’ Walter Smith after operation

Steven Gerrard has passed his best wishes to Walter Smith as he keeps his fingers crossed the former Rangers boss can make a full recovery.

The Ibrox club announced on Saturday that the 73-year-old was recuperating in hospital after undergoing an operation.

The pair have grown close since Gerrard moved to Glasgow in 2018, with the current Rangers boss dubbing Smith – who lifted 21 major honours during two spells in charge of the Ibrox club – his “unofficial mentor”.

And he has joined the list of well-wishers praying that the ex-Scotland manager will soon be back on his feet.

Gerrard said: “I’ve already sent my best wishes to Walter’s family.

“Everyone at the club wishes Walter well. He still plays a massive part at this club, he’s an iconic figure.

“He’s someone I’ve got a close relationship with. I was only on a Zoom call with him days before he went into the hospital.

“So everyone is right behind Walter, wishing him well and hopefully he will be out of hospital before too long.”

No further details have been released about Smith’s condition.

Rangers’ weekend statement read: “Rangers Football Club can confirm Walter Smith had an operation on Monday and he is currently recovering in hospital.

“His family have requested privacy at this time.”