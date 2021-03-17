New Dinamo boss Damir Krznar sticking with Zoran Mamic’s game-plan for Spurs tie

New Dinamo Zagreb coach Damir Krznar insisted it was business as usual following predecessor Zoran Mamic’s resignation in the wake of being handed a prison sentence.

Mamic was sentenced to four years and eight months by Croatia’s supreme court following a conviction for fraud relating to club funds earlier this week and his resignation followed promptly after.

Krznar, who was Mamic’s assistant, has been handed the job and his first assignment is a Europa League last-16 second-leg tie with Tottenham on Thursday, when his side will be trying to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

Mamic has had an integral role in preparations for the game and Krznar will not deviate too much from that.

“We have been getting ready for this match for the last 15 days and the last tactical preparations will take place in training (on Wednesday),” Krznar said.

“The previous coach thought similarly to me because we have been working together for the last eight years.

“It is a big loss that he can’t be here (Wednesday and Thursday) but we as players and coaches are professional and we have to have hope in order to win.

“We talked (on Monday), we discussed all the preparation and tactics for the game so there is no need for any help but I will accept all of his suggestions if they are to be any.

“We are also friends so we will definitely discuss the game afterwards.”

"We can't go to Zagreb and try to defend the advantage – we have to go there and try to win." Jose on tonight's match

Striker Mislav Orsic was trotting out the same line at his side’s pre-match press conference, saying the focus is on the match and not their manager’s situation.

He said: “We know all the coaches and everyone else, so I don’t think the philosophy will be different. I don’t think there will be any changes in our game or our tactics.

“We don’t think much about the circumstances, we are completely focused on the game because we have to give our best.”