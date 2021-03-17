Darren Moore happy with Sheffield Wednesday’s effort in draw with Huddersfield

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore could not fault the effort of his players after a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield at Hillsborough.

A first half Josh Windass strike put the Owls ahead before a Callum Paterson own goal in the 72nd minute secured the Terriers a point.

Wednesday ended a seven-match losing run, but they slipped nine points from safety after fourth-bottom Birmingham beat Reading.

Moore said: “First of all, we wanted to take all three points tonight. I said that to the boys that if they weren’t going to win the game, then they couldn’t lose.

“I saw more commitment and desire from the team today. We got the goal in front and we thought that we could work in behind the defensive line they had.

“It was about us doing our jobs today. They forced an equaliser and it’s a little bit disappointing to concede the goal like that. I have no complaints in terms of the players.

“We look at the positives. It stops the run of form and we can build on a point.

“There’s been improvements since we arrived and the big thing for me is the players trying to do the right things. The point did us the world of good tonight.”

Windass put Wednesday ahead in the 36th minute, firing past Ryan Schofield after Jordan Rhodes’ flick-on.

But Huddersfield equalised 18 minutes from time when Naby Sarr’s effort was saved by Keiren Westwood and the rebound went in off Paterson.

Terriers manager Carlos Corberan felt a draw was a fair result.

Corberan said: “There was a lot of effort on the back of a point here today.

“It is clear that we arrived with the idea of going for the three points, but maybe we needed more aggressive players.

“We knew that with a new coach, they wanted to play more from the back.

“They have fast wingers and they can make counter-attacks. We took the risk of one centre-back marking one winger and that was my decision.

“We didn’t defend their goal well at the back and we suffered from the counter-attack. They scored the goal and the conditions were difficult to change the dynamic of the game.

“In the second half, I made an offensive change and we played a winger. We took off a centre-back and tried to attack more.

“We didn’t find enough options to create chances in the second half and we couldn’t score when we attacked. I understand that it was a fair result today.”