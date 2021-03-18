Callum Camps pushing to return as Fleetwood prepare for Swindon clash

Fleetwood could welcome back leading scorer Callum Camps as they look to extend their unbeaten run in Sky Bet League One to seven games against struggling Swindon.

Camps, who has scored 11 goals so far this season, has missed the last two matches with a hamstring strain but has made good progress in training.

Fleetwood’s midweek win over Ipswich came at a price with both Sam Finley and Jordan Rossiter going off with knocks that are likely to keep them on the sidelines.

And boss Simon Grayson is still without veteran Charlie Mulgrew who continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Lee Camp will make his debut in goal for John Sheridan’s Swindon.

The 36-year-old will become the seventh goalkeeper used by the Robins this season after signing a deal until the end of the season last week.

Defender Jonathan Grounds is set to return to the line-up after missing the last two games with a thigh problem, while youngster Taylor Curran is pushing for a start at the heart of the defence. Mathieu Baudry and Zeki Fryers remain long-term defensive absentees.

Attacker Hallam Hope is also likely to be involved after returning to training this week following a minor knock.