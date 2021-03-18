Preston captain Alan Browne banned for Luton clash

Preston will host Luton without their captain Alan Browne.

The midfielder was sent off in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough for kicking out at Sam Morsy.

North End have appealed against the three-match ban in a bid to get it reduced, but Browne will definitely miss out against the Hatters.

Ryan Ledson could return after a calf injury.

Luton are likely to be without defenders Dan Potts and Sonny Bradley.

Potts went off on a stretcher after a nasty collision during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Swansea.

Bradley has been out since last month after suffering a thigh problem and has yet to resume training.

But Tom Lockyer could return after seven games out with an ankle injury.