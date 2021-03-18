Colby Bishop could return for Accrington against Wigan

Accrington again have a number of injury concerns ahead of the visit of Wigan in Sky Bet League One.

Striker Colby Bishop is the closest of Stanley’s clutch of absent players to returning and will be assessed.

Captain Seamus Conneely has been sorely missed during Accrington’s run of three successive defeats but manager John Coleman has said he will not be rushed.

Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, defender Ross Sykes and winger Joe Pritchard are all set to remain on the sidelines and midfielder Matt Butcher (gashed leg) will be checked after being limited to a late substitute appearance in midweek.

Wigan will give fitness tests to midfielder Gavin Massey and forward Callum Lang.

Massey, whose season has been heavily disrupted by injury, came off with a hamstring problem before half-time in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Lang was left out altogether in midweek as a precaution after picking up a groin injury in the previous game at Plymouth.

Striker Will Keane, recently recovered from a groin injury, will hope to feature after being an unused substitute at Plough Lane but Tom Pearce, Chris Merrie and Kyle Joseph are longer-term absentees.