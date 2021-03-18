Gary Rowett may freshen things up for Millwall against Middlesbrough

Millwall boss Gary Rowett could ring the changes ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough.

Rowett saw his side squander a 2-0 lead at QPR on Wednesday evening to lose 3-2, and afterwards bemoaned individual errors and dwindling energy levels for the collapse.

The Lions boss made only one change for the short trip to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as Derby loanee Scott Malone, who was ineligible to play against his parent club last weekend, returned in place of Murray Wallace.

Striker Tom Bradshaw made a second brief appearance as a substitute after recovering from an Achilles injury, while Kenneth Zohore, Connor Mahoney, Ryan Leonard and Maikel Kieftenbeld are closing in on returns and Matt Smith continues his recovery from a broken foot.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has a doubt over midfielder Paddy McNair.

McNair, who along with George Saville is in the Northern Ireland squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers, picked up a knee injury in Tuesday night’s 2-0 home win over Preston and will be assessed.

Striker Ashley Fletcher and midfielder Marcus Tavernier, who scored the second goal, returned to action as substitutes against North End, while full-back Darnell Fisher started after an Achilles problem in place of Djed Spence, who had picked up a knock against Stoke three days earlier, but still made the bench.

Anfernee Dijksteel, however, will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.