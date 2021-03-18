Micky Mellon is only concerned with what Dundee United are doing

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon is not unduly concerning himself with the upheaval at Aberdeen as he prepares for the visit of the managerless Dons on Saturday.

Derek McInnes departed Pittodrie over a week ago after eight years and the Granite City club are now six points behind third-place Hibernian with one pre-split Scottish Premiership fixture remaining.

Aberdeen will travel to Tannadice with an interim management team of Paul Sheerin, Barry Robson and Neil Simpson.

Mellon, who believes McInnes “did a terrific job at Aberdeen”, will keep his focus on his own side who sit in eighth place but due to inferior goal difference to fellow top-six challengers St Mirren an St Johnstone, are highly unlikely to make the top half of the table.

The United boss said: “The difficult thing is you don’t know if someone is going to come in and change the way they play.

“They obviously had a pattern for pretty much most of the season and you would understand what it would be at this stage.

“So with someone new, you don’t know if they are going to change that.

“One thing that doesn’t change is the principles of how we play.

“I keep speaking about that all the time, what I want Dundee United to achieve when they have the football and what I want to achieve when the other team has the football. So that won’t change.

“I can only control what I do, me and my team. We will go out and try to be the best version of ourselves.

“I can’t control what Aberdeen do, what I can affect is what we do.

“So I won’t really concern myself about that too much, I just know I have enough to think about with getting my group right and I look forward to the challenge of Aberdeen at the weekend.

“Aberdeen is always a big game, it give us the opportunity to have a crack at one of the top end team to see where we are up to.”