Bolton captain Antoni Sarcevic ruled out of Walsall clash with hamstring injury

In-form Bolton have suffered a major blow ahead of the Sky Bet League Two visit of Walsall after losing captain Antoni Sarcevic to injury.

Sarcevic is facing several weeks on the sidelines after tearing his hamstring in last week’s victory over Port Vale.

It remains to be seen if manager Ian Evatt recalls winger Marcus Maddison after dropping him from his squad altogether for the last game.

Dennis Politic and Liam Edwards remain on the long-term casualty list.

Walsall will check on the fitness of James Clarke after the Saddlers captain played his first game in 10 weeks in Tuesday’s draw at Crawley.

Head coach Brian Dutton admitted Clarke was brought back into the side after a knee injury sooner than ideal in an attempt to arrest a poor run of form.

Fellow defender Dan Scarr is facing a period out after being forced off in last Friday’s loss to Barrow.

Forward Rory Holden is still working his way back to fitness from a knee injury.