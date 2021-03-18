Reading missing quartet for visit of QPR

Reading manager Veljiko Paunovic looks set to be without four players for the visit of QPR in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The Royals have had Felipe Araruna, Andy Rinomhota, John Swift and Michael Morrison on the sidelines recently, and the players look set to miss out again.

Ovie Ejaria recovered from injury and came on as a substitute against Birmingham, so could be pushing for a place in the starting line-up on Saturday.

Reading will be looking to bounce back after their six-match unbeaten run was brought to an end by relegation-threatened Birmingham on Wednesday.

QPR manager Mark Warburton could name an unchanged side for the short trip.

Warburton’s men came back from two goals down to beat Millwall 3-2 in a lively London derby on Wednesday.

However, if the manager chooses to make changes, substitutes Albert Adomah, Sam Field and Ilias Chair could be among those pushing for a place.

Kenneth Zahore, Ryan Leonard, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Connor Mahoney and Matt Smith are all expected to miss out.