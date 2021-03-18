Kyle McFadzean suspended as Sky Blues tackle Wycombe

Coventry will be without defender Kyle McFadzean for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Wycombe on Saturday.

McFadzean was sent off late in the first half of Tuesday’s defeat by Luton for deliberate handball and must serve a two-match suspension.

Matty Godden and Julien Dacosta both returned as substitutes following injury and are pushing for starts. Godden had not appeared since January because of a foot injury while Dacosta tore a stomach muscle last month.

Jordon Thompson (toe) and Jodi Jones (knee) could miss the rest of the season.

Wycombe will again check on Jordan Obita and David Wheeler.

Full-back Obita has been sidelined for three weeks with an ankle injury while midfielder Wheeler has missed the last three games since coming off against Stoke.

Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth must decide whether to make changes as the basement dwellers enter now-or-never territory.

Scott Kashket and Adebayo Akinfenwa both made an impact as substitutes in Wednesday’s defeat by Barnsley.