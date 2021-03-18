Wembley winner Tom Flanagan ruled out of Sunderland clash with Lincoln

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan will miss Saturday’s Sky Bet League One fixture against promotion rivals Lincoln as he faces several weeks on the sidelines.

Flanagan could be out of action for up to four weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered during the Papa John’s Trophy final victory over Tranmere.

Striker Jordan Jones is a doubt as a result of the muscle strain which caused him to sit out the last two games and ruled him out of contention for the Northern Ireland squad.

Full-back Denver Hume is back in full training after recovering from a hamstring injury which has kept him out since the first week of December, while frontman Aiden O’Brien and defender Bailey Wright are closing in on returns.

Lincoln striker Tom Hopper is a major doubt after damaging a hamstring during Tuesday night’s 3-0 home defeat by Gillingham.

Hopper limped off with eight minutes remaining and was due to undergo a scan this week to determine the extent of the injury.

Hopper and midfielder Liam Bridcutt had been drafted in as two changes to the side which had lost to Rochdale three days earlier, and boss Michael Appleton will hope Callum Morton and Anthony Scully remain fit if his absence proves to be prolonged.

Bridcutt got 65 minutes under his belt on his return from a nine-game lay-off with a calf problem and will be looking to build up match fitness with another appearance against his former club.