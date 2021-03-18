Gary Sawyer should be sidelined as Plymouth play host to Bristol Rovers

Plymouth should still be without Gary Sawyer for the visit of Bristol Rovers in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The 35-year-old has not featured this season as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury and will likely remain sidelined.

Manager Ryan Lowe will be looking to put an end to his side’s run of five consecutive defeats.

Argyle last secured three points on February 27 against Lincoln, but their recent run of form has seen them drop down to 16th in the table, although they are still 12 points above the relegation zone.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton will be without goalkeeper Joe Day for the trip.

Day was sent off in stoppage time of a 3-2 defeat to Charlton and will miss the next three matches.

Duo Sam Nicholson and Josh Grant will have to be assessed ahead of the game against Argyle.

Reserve goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola could also be absent, having not played any matches for 12 weeks. Barton admitted he was hoping he could play a behind-closed-doors game before being thrown into the first team but, if not, Jordi Van Stappershoef might start between the posts.