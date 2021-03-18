Nathan Baker and Dan Bentley set to return to contention for Bristol City

Bristol City could have Nathan Baker and Dan Bentley available for the visit of Rotherham.
Baker has been sidelined for a number of weeks with a thigh injury but is back in training while Bentley is on the mend after a recent illness.
Taylor Moore missed the midweek draw with a twisted ankle suffered in training and remains a doubt, though Marley Watkins could return after being rested in the midweek draw at Blackburn.
Jamie Paterson (groin) is likely to miss out along with a host of other players who have been occupying the treatment room lately.
Rotherham are unlikely to risk midfielder Ben Wiles.
Wiles suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat by Watford, which came after just one training session following a 10-day lockdown at the club due to a coronavirus outbreak which affected almost 20 players and staff.
Lewis Wing and Trevor Clarke will return to the squad after their periods of self-isolation have ended.
Paul Warne, who will miss the game because he is still self-isolating, is without Chiedozie Ogbene, Joe Mattock, Jamie Lindsay and Clark Robertson.
