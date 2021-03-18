Lee O’Connor faces late check as Tranmere prepare for Exeter clash

Tranmere will assess Lee O’Connor ahead of the visit of Exeter in Sky Bet League Two.

The on-loan Celtic defender has missed Rovers’ last two matches after suffering an injury in training.

Defenders Sid Nelson and Kyle Hayde continue to battle their way back to fitness from injuries.

Striker James Vaughan is a long-term absentee having undergone knee surgery.

Exeter have no fresh fitness concerns ahead of the trip to Prenton Park.

Defender Tom Parkes could come back into contention after being left out for the midweek loss to Cheltenham despite being available again after suspension.

The game comes too soon for defender Sam Stubbs and midfielder Randell Williams but both are back in training and could feature in the coming games.

Stubbs is still to make his debut for the Grecians following his January move from Fleetwood.