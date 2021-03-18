Chelsea celebrate and Mrs Milner on song – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 18.

Football

Chelsea celebrated Champions League progression.

Quarter finals! Let’s go! 💪🏻💙 #UCL pic.twitter.com/dFC0qfMVqI — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) March 17, 2021 What it means! 💙 pic.twitter.com/sBpr33hAOQ — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) March 17, 2021

But it was heartbreak for Kieran Trippier.

Gutted doesn’t describe my feelings with tonight’s result. Sometimes you just need certain moments to go your way. However there is still plenty to fight for this season. We will do everything we can to make our amazing fans proud and we go again on Sunday. ❤️#AupaAtleti pic.twitter.com/HRwPZtiUQZ — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) March 17, 2021

James Milner’s wife’s namesake enjoyed a big win at Cheltenham – but will the Liverpool man be able to cash in?

To save me replying to everyone who’s WhatsApp’d me… YES – I backed it 🙌 NO – it’s not my horse 🐎🤦‍♂️ YES – the wife is demanding all the winnings 🥺#winnerwinner pic.twitter.com/BztfPZk0Ik — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 18, 2021

Raul Jimenez has a new look.

If that’s how he celebrates a goal, we’d love to see what Temuri Ketsbaia has in store for his birthday bash.

A very happy birthday to Temuri Ketsbaia! 🥳🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/n2so8l4pR2 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 18, 2021

Shrewsbury paid tribute to Steve Jagielka.

Jags – A Salopian Forever. pic.twitter.com/mAxPERvmLo — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) March 18, 2021

Peter Whittingham was remembered.

He oozed coolness but sought no special attention. He would wear an embarrassed smile having created something remarkable. He was a gentleman footballer and an inspiration. Raise a glass to Whitts today and remember him as the magician that he was.https://t.co/MsAaKHpt1O — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) March 18, 2021 🌹 We join @CardiffCityFC today in remembering Peter Whittingham. 💙 The #Rovers family is raising a glass for you, Whitts! #WeAreTogether 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/GZBigiktna pic.twitter.com/AgObIbIRfF — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 18, 2021 💙#EFL | @CardiffCityFC pic.twitter.com/Q6WruhGE0k — EFL (@EFL) March 18, 2021

Last-minute equaliser celebrations!

RUBY RUBY RUUUBYYYYYYY! That celebration shows how much that meant to us! Proud of the grit. Huge point away from home. 👊🏻 https://t.co/jVEz8y3qWX — Christie Murray (@christiemurray7) March 17, 2021

Things keep going well for Norwich.

9 wins in a row ✅Clean sheet ✅Great goal @kierandowell1 👏🏻Bring on Saturday 🔰 pic.twitter.com/NXpr3vu9ZF — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) March 18, 2021

Mesut Ozil had a positive update on his recovery.

Rehabilitasyon süreci çok iyi geçiyor. 👍🏻 En kısa zamanda sahaya tekrar dönebilmek için gayret ve mücadeleye devam. Sağlık ekibimize de teşekkürler. 🙏🏼💛💙 @Fenerbahce || Rehab is going well 👍🏼 Trying everything to be back on the pitch with my team soon again 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/AZ2ueyO0Tq — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 18, 2021

Cricket

Home time for KP.

Over and out, India. Thanks again for such a lovely stay! See you soon 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/sFTR9nnCFh — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 18, 2021

Bumble turned 74.

Formula One

The story behind Valtteri Bottas’ new look.

You’ve had a first look. 🤩 Now get the full story on Valtteri's 2021 helmet design! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/dBODRRCtRk — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 18, 2021

Rugby union

Rhys Williams never misses a chance to remember a Grand Slam.

27 years later 😘 pic.twitter.com/amCKrE8XFC — Rhys Williams (@GetRhysWilliams) March 18, 2021

Snooker

Wiggle, wiggle, bang!

Basketball

The two-time NBA MVP celebrated Milwaukee’s big win.

Sit back relax and enjoy the show🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/78uzz04JIG — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 18, 2021

Ice hockey

When a team’s Twitter account has to cover a 9-0 defeat.