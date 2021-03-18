Adam Davies set to retain place in goal for Stoke against Derby

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill could keep faith with Adam Davies in goal for the Sky Bet Championship match against Derby.

Wales international Davies was recalled for a first start since October in the 0-0 draw at Cardiff on Tuesday night, so Angus Gunn could again have to make do with a place on the bench.

Defender Danny Batth and midfielder Jordan Thompson also both came into the side, replacing replace Jack Clarke and Jacob Brown.

Midfielder Sam Clucas (hernia), James McClean (foot) and defender Morgan Fox (hamstring) all continue their rehabilitation, while forward Tyrese Campbell and Nathan Collins are long-term absentees.

Derby will check on forward Colin Kazim-Richards, who is rated as 50/50 for the trip to the bet365 Stadium.

Kazim-Richards was forced off during the closing stages of the 2-2 draw against Brentford on Tuesday night because of a hip problem and faces a late fitness test.

Wales winger Tom Lawrence made his comeback from an ankle problem which has sidelined him since December with a late substitute appearance, so should be involved again.

Jordon Ibe (hamstring) continues his recovery, along with defender Curtis Davies (Achilles) and long-term absentee Krystian Bielik (ACL).