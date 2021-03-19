Captain Alex Mowatt available for Barnsley after red card is overturned

In-form Barnsley will have captain Alex Mowatt available for the South Yorkshire derby after the Tykes won their appeal against his red card.

The midfielder had banned for three games after his sending off in the victory at Wycombe on Wednesday but that has now been overturned.

The Reds, who have no reported new injury concerns, are unbeaten in 12 matches and in strong play-off contention.

Defender Liam Kitching remains on the sidelines with a long-term groin problem.

Relegation-threatened Wednesday will check on the fitness of midfielder Sam Hutchinson ahead of the trip to Oakwell.

Hutchinson was forced off injured in the second half of the draw with Huddersfield in midweek and manager Darren Moore says a late decision will be made on his availability.

January signing Andre Green could feature having been an unused substitute on Wednesday following his recovery from an Achilles injury.

Midfielder Izzy Brown could also be back in contention but the match will come too soon for defender Chey Dunkley (hamstring).