Jack Grealish in race to be fit to return against Tottenham

Jack Grealish faces a fitness race ahead of Aston Villa’s clash with Tottenham.

The skipper has been out for five weeks with a shin injury – forcing him to miss England’s World Cup qualifiers this month – and boss Dean Smith will make a late call on Sunday morning with the midfielder yet to resume full training.

Wesley (knee) is back in training after over a year out while Kortney Hause continues to battle a foot problem.

Tottenham are likely to be without Son Heung-min.

The South Korean is nursing a hamstring injury and boss Jose Mourinho does not expect him to be fit until after the international window.

Mourinho is likely to make several changes to his side with a number of them, including Harry Kane, playing 120 minutes in their Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Heaton, Mings, Engels, Elmohamady, Cash, Targett, Taylor, Konsa, McGinn, Luiz, Barkley, Sanson, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Nakamba, Davis, Traore, Watkins.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Tanganga, Doherty, Dier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Vinicius, Bale.