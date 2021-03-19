Brentford to check on Pontus Jansson ahead of Forest clash

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank will check on the fitness of skipper Pontus Jansson ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The Sweden international played the full 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Derby in midweek having just returned from ankle surgery and Frank is hoping there is no adverse reaction.

The Hornets are still without left-back Rico Henry and midfielder Shandon Baptiste with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Brentford are looking to complete the double over Forest – who have gone five games without a win – for the first time in four years

Forest manager Chris Hughton is hopeful goalkeeper Brice Samba and forward Anthony Knockaert will both be available after they missed the 2-0 defeat by Norwich in midweek.

Samba had a slight issue with his hamstring which led to Hughton leaving him out as a precaution while Knockaert, who is on loan from Fulham, had also picked up a slight problem.

Hughton must decide whether to stick with left back Tyler Blackett after giving him his first start since becoming Forest boss ahead of Yuri Ribeiro, and whether or not to recall striker Filip Krovinovic, who was dropped in favour of Cafu.

Forest’s Harry Arter and Joe Worrall are missing until next month, while Joe Lolley will not play again until next season due to a hamstring issue.