Blow for Bradford before Oldham game as Callum Cooke’s absence is extended

Bradford midfielder Callum Cooke will miss the Sky Bet League Two clash with Oldham.

The 24-year-old has missed the past two matches with what scans have revealed is a torn hip muscle that could keep him sidelined up to six weeks.

Cooke could return before the end of the 2020-21 season, so too could striker Lee Novak as he works his way back from a knee injury.

Zeli Ismail, Bryce Hosannah and Harry Pritchard also remain sidelined for the Bantams.

Oldham are set to come up against their former striker Danny Rowe on Saturday as Keith Curle looks for his first win in charge.

The 29-year-old moved to Bradford in January for an undisclosed fee during Harry Kewell’s time at the helm.

The Australian was sacked by Oldham earlier this month and successor Curle is looking to win at the fourth time of asking, having been pegged back at the death by Scunthorpe in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw.

The Latics are dealing with a substantial injury list, with Laurie Walker replacing goalkeeper Ian Lawlor in their last two matches having joined on an emergency loan from MK Dons.