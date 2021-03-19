Jem Karacan to be assessed ahead of Scunthorpe’s clash with Southend

Scunthorpe midfielder Jem Karacan will be assessed ahead of his side’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Southend.

Karacan was substituted in the midweek draw against Oldham with a knee injury.

Jordan Hallam, who scored an injury-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw on Tuesday evening, has suffered a hamstring injury and will play no part in this weekend’s match

Harrison McGahey (thigh), George Taft (ankle), Emmanuel Onariase (groin) and Olufela Olomola (knee) remain sidelined.

Goalkeeper Mark Oxley faces a race against time to be fit for the trip to Scunthorpe.

Oxley is battling a groin injury, and emergency loanee James Montgomery will get the nod for a fifth match if the club’s number one is not available.

Terrell Egbri could make his first appearance this year after recovering from a hamstring problem, but James Olayinka (ankle and groin) is unlikely to feature.

Harry Lennon, Nile Ranger, Nathan Ralph and Lewis Gard are long-term absentees.