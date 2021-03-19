No new injury concerns for Cambridge ahead of Forest Green clash

Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner has no fresh injury problems ahead of Saturday’s clash with League Two promotion rivals Forest Green.

Midfielder Paul Digby started his first game since recovering from a foot injury in last weekend’s 4-2 comeback win at Oldham and will hope to play a significant role in the promotion run-in.

Striker Harvey Knibbs has returned to training after a knee problem, as has Leon Davies, while fellow defender Harrison Dunk is recovering well from a quad strain and could yet make the squad.

Only goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, who has been out of action since damaging a shoulder at the end of January, is still missing.

Forest Green will be without midfielder Elliott Whitehouse through suspension.

Whitehouse was sent off for a second bookable offence late in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Harrogate and must serve a one-match ban.

Midfielder Nicky Cadden returned to the team after a three-match absence with a hamstring injury and got 82 minutes under his belt as Scott Wagstaff made way, and there was also a start for keeper Lewis Thomas in place of Luke McGee.

Defender Jordan Moore-Taylor remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from an arm fracture.