Stevenage to check on Scott Cuthbert’s fitness ahead of Carlisle match

Stevenage manager Alex Revell must check on Scott Cuthbert for the visit of Carlisle on Saturday.

Cuthbert limped off in the first half of last weekend’s goalless draw with Southend, which extended their unbeaten run to nine games, though with more draws than wins in that run they remain in the bottom half of the table.

Defender Joe Martin has been the only absentee in recent weeks, with an unspecified injury keeping him out of the last three games.

Revell’s side have gone 10 and a half hours without conceding and now boast the second best defence in the league, having conceded only 28 goals, but their struggles at the other end of the pitch have also continued.

Carlisle are expected to be without Joshua Kayode once again after the striker missed a third straight game in the midweek draw at Mansfield.

Though a scan offered positive news on the striker’s injury, he has not been seen since taking a knock against Morecambe on March 6.

Defender Aaron Hayden, who took a knock against Grimsby earlier this month, was an unused substitute at Mansfield as he looks to get back into the side.

Danny Devine (knee) and Morgan Feeney (foot) are also both nearing returns to fitness.