Thiago Silva closing in on Chelsea return but FA Cup clash comes too soon

Chelsea will not risk Thiago Silva for Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old Brazil defender is almost ready to return after a thigh injury, but boss Thomas Tuchel will not rush him back into action.

The Blues hope to have Tammy Abraham back after ankle trouble, and Mason Mount and Jorginho are available having missed the midweek Champions League win over Atletico Madrid through suspension.

Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick could return to action in the tie.

The forward, who missed the 5-0 loss at Leicester last weekend due to a knee injury, trained on Friday and was being assessed.

The Blades have Jack O’Connell (knee), John Egan (toe), Jack Robinson (foot), Jack Rodwell and Sander Berge (hamstring) unavailable.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Ziyech, Giroud, Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Emerson, Alonso, Kovacic, Gilmour, Pulisic, Werner, Abraham, Anjorin.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Lowe, Jagielka, Bryan, Bogle, Ampadu, Bryan, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Ndiaye, McBurnie, Sharp, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster.