Friday, March 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Murray Davidson remains out as St Johnstone prepare to take on Ross County

by Press Association
March 19 2021, 7.37pm
Murray Davidson, left, remains out (Rob Casey/PA)
Murray Davidson, left, remains out (Rob Casey/PA)

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson remains out for the Scottish Premiership encounter with Ross County.

Davidson is making progress on his comeback from a calf injury and could be available for the Scottish Cup clash against Dundee after the international break.

Shaun Rooney is back in training after suffering a knock at Hamilton earlier this month.

Ross County boss John Hughes has no fresh injury worries.

Defender Callum Morris remains out with a hamstring problem.

Full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.

More from The Courier