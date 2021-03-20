Conor Wilkinson secures Leyton Orient’s win at Newport

Conor Wilkinson’s controversial second-half goal gave Leyton Orient a 1-0 win over Newport at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wilkinson saw his 61st-minute far-post tap-in initially ruled out by an offside flag, but it was eventually awarded by referee Samuel Barrott after he consulted with the linesman.

County manager Michael Flynn was calling for the offside decision to be upheld from the home dugout after Wilkinson had hammered home Dan Kemp’s superb low cross from the left.

The goal was enough to earn Orient’s interim boss Jobi McAnuff a second away win in his five games in charge.

It was a happy return to the Welsh capital for the 39-year-old McAnuff, who had a spell playing for Cardiff earlier in his career, as he made his first appearance on the pitch since taking charge.

County’s best efforts came in the first half, with skipper Joss Labadie seeing one flicked header from a free-kick come back off the post.