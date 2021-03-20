Stevenage see off 10-man Carlisle

Second-half goals from Luke Norris and Arthur Read proved the difference as Stevenage saw off 10-man Carlisle 3-1 at The Lamex Stadium.

After a relatively even start, things took a turn for the worse for the visitors just past the 15-minute mark when Rod McDonald was sent off for pulling down Elliott List when through on goal.

Stevenage soon took advantage with Tom Pett’s creative finish from a corner kick, flicking the ball up to himself before volleying home on the turn.

From there the game was mostly one-way traffic but the visitors got the next goal, Brennan Dickenson with a neat turn on the edge of the box before unleashing a curling effort that got a slight deflection past the outstretched arm of Jamie Cumming.

The home side were able to pull away though, first through Norris’ fierce shot from the edge of the box on the hour mark.

Read then ended any comeback hopes with a neat finish from Elliot Osborne’s through ball 19 minutes from time.